Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.61/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.04 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 539.75 (up by AMD 0.95), that of one British pound totaled AMD 609.68 (up by AMD 0.91), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.37 (up by 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 230.6, AMD 20,593.17 and AMD 12,366.69, respectively.
Հայերեն and Русский
