Ardshinbank to sponsor Komitas 150 Festival
Ardshinbank to sponsor Komitas 150 Festival
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Culture

Today, Komitas Museum-Institute hosted the trilateral contract signing on the sponsorship of the Komitas 150 Festival between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia, Komitas Museum-Institute and Ardshinbank.

To note, in order to develop and preserve the traditions of national culture and pass them on to future generations, Ardshinbank sponsors various cultural events aimed at supporting art and preserving the country's cultural heritage.

It should be emphasized that due to the financial support of Ardshinbank, it will be possible to publish commemorative publications of original works by Komitas, children's choral songbooks, as well as other collections that will represent the heritage of the great composer in a new way.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
