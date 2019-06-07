Trial over Armenia prosecutors' appeal against Robert Kocharyan set for June 12

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia has accepted the appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia against court decisions to suspend proceedings in the criminal case of accused-on-trial over the case of the events of March 1, 2008 Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials and to forward the proceedings to the Constitutional Court, as well as to change the preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan, the trial over the case will be held on June 12, and the case has been inscribed to Judge Armen Danielyan, reports the staff of Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal Armen Danielyan.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia and for receiving a bribe in particularly large amounts.