Trial over Armenia prosecutors' appeal against Robert Kocharyan set for June 12
Trial over Armenia prosecutors' appeal against Robert Kocharyan set for June 12
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia has accepted the appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia against court decisions to suspend proceedings in the criminal case of accused-on-trial over the case of the events of March 1, 2008 Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials and to forward the proceedings to the Constitutional Court, as well as to change the preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan, the trial over the case will be held on June 12, and the case has been inscribed to Judge Armen Danielyan, reports the staff of Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal Armen Danielyan.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia and for receiving a bribe in particularly large amounts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Court records violation of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s rights
The court partially ruled in favor of his attorney’s appeal…
 Court to render decision on attachment of second Armenia President's assets
Attachment was also imposed on the pension account of...
 Armenia PM on ex-President Kocharyan criminal case: Everything is going in normal course
As per Nikol Pashinyan, everyone’s rights are protected…
 Armenia judge examining case of Robert Kocharyan recused self
The position that Judge Vazgen Rshtuni had previously expressed on...
 Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal considering appeal on 2nd President Kocharyan’s immunity matter
He is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order during the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe...
 Appeal against release of Robert Kocharyan inscribed to Judge Armen Danielyan
The Prosecutor General’s Office appealed the aforementioned decisions to the Court of Appeal...
