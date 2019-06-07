Armenian NSS exposes corruption case in Abovyan

As a result of operational and investigative actions, Armenian National Security Service’s officers have exposed cases of receiving bribes on a large scale, abuse of office by representatives of local government and trade organizations, as well as falsification of documents and their illegal use in the Armenian town of Abovyan, Armenian NSS press service reported.

According to data, one of the employees of the Abovyan City Hall Mayor’s Office falsified documents on the sale for the expropriation of a land plot of 7.175.83 meters in favor of an economic entity, and an employee of a commercial organization conducting measurements, produced fake documents. Using these documents, the staff, based on their personal interests, exceeded official powers, and on April 30, 2019, by decision of the Council of Elders of Abovyan, alienated the site, damaging the community budget in the amount of 39 million drams.

In addition, to solve the issue of legalizing the lease of unauthorized construction, which is used by the same business entity as a funeral service hall in Abovyan, City Hall officials demanded a bribe from the entrepreneur on February 28, 2019 in the amount of $ 1,500.

The investigation continues.