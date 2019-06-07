MP says amendments to Armenia Tax Code will lead to inflation

The excise taxes for fuel, gas, petrol and oil products are expected to go up by 4 percent per year following the amendments to the Tax Code. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Arkady Khachatryan declared during the special parliamentary session convened to make amendments to the Tax Code of Armenia today.
According to him, it is clear that the fuel price hike will also lead to the increase of transport expenditures.
The MP is certain that the increase of transport expenditures will lead to the rise of prices of other products and have a negative impact on competitiveness of local manufacturers, and consequently, this will have a negative impact on rather wide layers of the population.