14th session of Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation held

From June 3 to 7, the Administrative Complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia hosted the 14th session of the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The session as moderated by the Commission’s co-chairs, including Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Makar Ghambaryan and Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation Vladimir Drozhzhov.

The participants of the 14th session of the Commission discussed issues related to the bilateral military-technical cooperation, the enhancement of the contractual-legal base, as well as implementation of the decisions adopted during the 13th session. They also discussed and signed several documents, including a document on supply of military products.

During the concluding session held on June 6, the co-chairs of the Russian and Armenian parties signed the Protocol of the 14th session of the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.