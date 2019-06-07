Armenian Defense Minister meets Atlantic Council chair

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan met on Friday with the honorary chair of the US Atlantic Council, General James Jones, Armenian MOD press service reported.

David Tonoyan presented to James Jones the security situation in the region, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Armenian Defense Minister also touched upon issues of security cooperation between Armenia and the US, as well as between Armenia and NATO.

The sides also exchanged views on issues relating to international and regional security.