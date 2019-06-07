News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenian Defense Minister meets Atlantic Council chair
Armenian Defense Minister meets Atlantic Council chair
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan met on Friday with the honorary chair of the US Atlantic Council, General James Jones, Armenian MOD press service reported.

David Tonoyan presented to James Jones the security situation in the region, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Armenian Defense Minister also touched upon issues of security cooperation between Armenia and the US, as well as between Armenia and NATO.

The sides also exchanged views on issues relating to international and regional security.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New spheres for Armenia-NATO cooperation predetermined
At the request of the participants of the session, the situation on the Line of Contact of the armed forces of...
 NATO: S-400s cannot be used with F-35s
Walters noted relations between Turkey and its NATO allies have more in common than differences…
NATO ready to welcome North Macedonia
The country plans to increase defense spending to 2 percent of GDP...
 NATO to use all means to respond to cyber attacks
Western allies accuse Russia of trying to sway the outcome of the...
 Germany's multiethnic control group in Armenia
The process is being implemented within the scope of the...
 Jeffrey Harrigian is new commander of NATO Air Command
Harrigian assumes command from U.S. Air Force General Tod D. Wolters...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos