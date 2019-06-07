Armenian PM: I hoped for reduction in tension after Dushanbe agreements

Unfortunately, after the agreements reached in Dushanbe, there are already the first victims, and I really hoped that we would manage to reduce the level of tension, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference in St. Petersburg.

“As for the victims, you said about the dead soldier, in fact, the Azerbaijani authorities claimed that an officer was killed,” he said in response to the question from an Azerbaijani reporter about the death of Azerbaijani soldier. “We received [information] and verified the reports, and we provided the OSCE MG Co-Chairs with verified information. On this day there was not a single shot from the Armenian side. We checked all the weapons that the soldiers who are serving in this section had. The authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh have confirmed all this. We even handed over a video to the Azerbaijani side and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which proves that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were shooting in the area where the Azerbaijani officer was killed. But, despite this evidence, the next day, an officer of the NKR Defense Army was killed at the line of contact. The truth is this. Unfortunately, after the agreement in Dushanbe, there are already the first victims. I really hoped that we would manage to reduce the level of tension.”

According to Armenian PM, in order to avoid disputes over who, where and how much is shooting, it is necessary to discuss the agreements that were reached in 2016 in Vienna: “It is about creating mechanisms to investigate cases of cease-fire violations in the conflict zone. We need to create specific investigation mechanisms. ”