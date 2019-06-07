UN Secretary-General calls on creating green economy

Armenian police take taxi drivers from airport to police station

MP says amendments to Armenia Tax Code will lead to inflation

First mosque built in Athens

MP: Armenia to return to progressive income tax system in few years

PM: Armenia has sufficient amount of Iskander missiles

Armenian weightlifter Mel Daluzyan checked out of hospital

Armenia Deputy PM discusses public transportation in Yerevan

Armenia Ombudsman discusses incident in Akhalkalak with Georgian counterpart

Armenia PM meets with VTB Bank President

Armenian Summit of Minds kicks off

Armenia PM responds to Azerbaijani journalist on occupied territories

Azerbaijani police officers' attention to fans wearing Mkhitaryan's jersey speaks to itself

Armenian PM: I hoped for reduction in tension after Dushanbe agreements

Armenian MPs approve new amendments to Tax Code

Turkey Armed Forces General Staff Chief visits borders with Armenia, Iran, Nakhichevan

Armenia Defense Ministry conducts demonstrative military exercise with combat shooting

Prosperous Armenia Party leader: Robert Kocharyan has nothing to do with political party

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 07.06.2019

Chief Counselor to Turkey President threatens Armenians

Bloomberg to invest $500 million to close all US coal plants by 2030

New spheres for Armenia-NATO cooperation predetermined

Armenian Defense Minister meets Atlantic Council chair

Armenian NSS exposes corruption case in Abovyan

PM says Eurasian Union-EU cooperation is inevitable

14th session of Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation held

Trial over Armenia prosecutors' appeal against Robert Kocharyan set for June 12

NATO: S-400s cannot be used with F-35s

Armenia deputy minister: Government not offering to raise VAT

Armenian PM meets with IRNA Managing Director

Armenian Ambassador meets with US Congressman Tom Malinowski

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Ardshinbank to sponsor Komitas 150 Festival

Three more detained in connection with murder of Russia former special forces’ soldier

Armenia President hosts Special Representative of Russia President

Armenia deputy minister, EIB reps discuss North-South Road Corridor Project

Former French PM to participate in Armenian Summit of Minds

Armenian parliament delegation to visit Sweden

Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator

Pentagon in danger of Russian, Chinese actions in Arctic

Armenia Economy Minister: We will reach over 23% of investments against GDP in 2023

Armenia MP on Justice Minister's resignation

Armenia ex-ruling party: No political agenda during Sargsyan-Kocharyan meeting

Armenia legislature speaker sanctions MP’s petition for giving up her parliament seat

Armenia Justice Minister receives, before resigning, UNDP Resident Representative

Deputy Finance Minister: Armenian government intends to reduce income tax rate by 2%

Iranian MFA rejects Macron's proposal

Armenia Ombudsman receives Kazakhstan Ambassador

Armenia high-tech minister, US deputy assistant secretary discuss opportunities for cooperation

Armenia PM meets Yandex CEO

Armenia ex-ruling party: Karabakh leadership was aware of developments

Bakhtadze: EU, NATO membership is Georgia’s choice for civilization

Armenia Deputy PM receives IOM delegation

ECtHR rules interim decision on Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s case

Armenia has sufficient amount of Iskander missiles, PM says

Canberra hosts first ever Armenian Genocide commemoration event

Facebook may release its own cryptocurrency late June

Australia seizes drugs worth about $900m

SRC: Armenian government will not accept tax amnesty

Russia receives no request from Iran for S-400s supply

Court records violation of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s rights

Armenian PM discusses natural gas price with Russian leader

Artsakh President meets CONIFA president

Finance Ministry: Revenues of Armenian state budget for 2018 collected at 99.7%

At least 17 killed in Dubai bus crash

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting chairman steps down

Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan announces his resignation

UAE says attacks on tankers organized by state

Armenia, Bulgaria to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation

Pompeo heads to Bangkok to reduce China’s influence in region

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan have not discussed Karabakh conflict

Jeff Bezos: Space exploration is necessary to ‘save the Earth’

Specialist to PM Pashinyan: Armenia-Israel high-tech cooperation can have great prospects

Trump about Pelosi: 'She's a nasty, vindictive, horrible person’

UK PM May officially steps down as Tory leader

Minister, US congresswoman discuss high-tech development in Armenia

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party will be against vetting

Police former high-ranking officer, who is charged with murder during March 2008 events in Yerevan, is arrested

Armenia economy minister on opportunities to export to Russia

Armenia PM Spokesperson: NK conflict touched upon during Pashinyan-Putin meeting

German FM leaving for Iran

Armenia PM meets with members of Armenian community of Saint Petersburg

Armenia President participates in opening of Aram Khachaturian International Festival

Armenia police head assigns to oppose offenders strictly and coarsely

Armenia President receives AGBU President

Moscow court arrests 4th suspect in case of murder of ex-special forces soldier

Armenia National Security Service institutes case of preparation of state official assassination

Armenia President receives members of One Armenia political party

Armenia President congratulates Carl XVI Gustaf on National Day of Sweden

Armenia PM on relations with Russia

Putin highlights Armenian-Russian special relations

Armenian minister: New jobs to be created in reprocessing industry

Karabakh MFA responds to annulment of French and Karabakh cities friendship declaration

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 06.06.2019

Armenian PM, Russian President meet in St. Petersburg (PHOTOS)

Amazon to deliver goods by drones

Die Welt: Hypersonic weapon development program launched in Germany

Greek man of Armenian origin killed in suburb of Athens

Retired Armenian general refuses to undergo medical treatment

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining liability of Cassation Court judges