Azerbaijani police officers' attention to fans wearing Mkhitaryan's jersey speaks to itself

When football fans wearing jerseys with the name of an Armenian football player are the focus of Azerbaijani police attention, this fact speaks for itself, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference in St. Petersburg, answering the question of an Azerbaijani journalist.
“As I have already noted, this is not a single case. When a Russian citizen having Armenian name wanted to visit Baku, he was banned, and this is a very bad sign. In Armenia, we do have such problems, if I am not mistaken, a journalist from the Azerbaijani Turan agency has recently visited Armenia. There was no security problems. It is necessary to exclude such cases, because they are heating up the situation,” Pashinyan noted.
Azerbaijani police in Baku stopped the fans of Arsenal, who were wearing T-shirts with the name of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on their back.