Armenian weightlifter Mel Daluzyan checked out of hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Armenian weightlifter Mel Daluzyan, who was injured after a bandit attack, has been checked out of the hospital, reported the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the Netherlands.

“We are happy to inform that citizen of the Republic of Armenia Mel Daluzyan, who received an injury after showing resistance to criminals during a bandit attack in Amsterdam, has been checked out of the hospital,” the press release reads.

Mel Daluzyan had helped a store clerk by not letting thieves finish their job and was injured during a bandit attack.
