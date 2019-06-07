News
Armenia PM responds to Azerbaijani journalist on occupied territories
Armenia PM responds to Azerbaijani journalist on occupied territories
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is a lot of talk about Karabakh having occupied territories, but how can a territory be occupied by people who were born there? This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared in Saint Petersburg, responding to an Azerbaijani journalist’s question on when will the Armenian party leave “the occupied territories”.

“I talked about this when I was in the Council of Europe. The grandparents of those people were born and lived there. How is it possible to occupy a territory in which generations of people have lived for centuries? How can one imagine this? We all know when the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began. Armenia has declared several times that it is the guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh’s security because, unfortunately, there are no other guarantors of security for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh besides Armenia,” Pashinyan stated.
