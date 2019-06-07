Armenia Ombudsman discusses incident in Akhalkalak with Georgian counterpart

During a phone conversation, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan discussed with his Georgian counterpart, Public Defender of Georgia Nino Lomjaria the protection of the rights of Armenian citizens involved in the incident that took place in Akhalkalak, reports the Public Relations Department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.
The Public Defender of Georgia informed that she sent her special representative to the police station and later to the local hospital. One person was almost immediately released, while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital, and this is why it is impossible to have a private talk with that person.
Mrs. Lomjaria also stated that she will continue to keep the issue in focus.
The Armenians of Georgia can contact the Public Defender of Georgia and the Human Rights Defender of Armenia in case there are any problems.
Yesterday police and citizens clashed in Akhalkalak, and according to information, police officers beat citizens.