Armenian Summit of Minds kicks off

The prestigious Summit of Minds, which is traditionally organized in the French city of Chamonix, was hosted in Armenia today and named the Armenian Summit of Minds, gathering more than 200 former and current state and political figures, representatives of famous analytical centers, world famous high-tech companies, scholars, analysts, businessmen and entrepreneurs from Armenia and abroad, reports the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
The exclusive agreement on organizing the summit in Armenia was reached in September 2018 when President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian was participating as a keynote speaker in the annual Summit of Minds in Chamonix.
A reception was hosted on behalf of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in honor of the participants of the Armenian Summit of Minds in Dilijan today.
Welcoming the guests and participants, President Sarkissian expressed gratitude to the event’s organizers, particularly founder of The Monthly Barometer Tieri Malire and his partners who made the Armenian Summit of Minds possible.
“I have a feeling that our longstanding cooperation will evolve in the format of the Summit of Minds in Armenia,” President Armen Sarkissian stated.