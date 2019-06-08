Newspaper: Armenia-Russia new loan agreement to be signed?

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday began his two-day visit to Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation (RF), where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Past (Fact) newspaper has ascertained noteworthy details about the main objectives of Pashinyan’s visit, according to the paper.
“It turns out that Pashinyan has discussed with various organizations and officials in [St.] Petersburg the matter of signing a new loan agreement, and, apparently, soon theories will already be circulated about it on the Armenia agenda.
“It is already known that Pashinyan discussed with RF President Vladimir Putin also the matter of the tariff of the [Russian natural] gas being provided [to Armenia] under the Armenian-Russian [natural] gas contract. However, according to our Moscow source, there was no certainty again, leaving the topic to the visit Putin will pay to Armenia in fall,” Past wrote.