News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 08
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia-Russia new loan agreement to be signed?
Newspaper: Armenia-Russia new loan agreement to be signed?
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday began his two-day visit to Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation (RF), where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Past (Fact) newspaper has ascertained noteworthy details about the main objectives of Pashinyan’s visit, according to the paper.

“It turns out that Pashinyan has discussed with various organizations and officials in [St.] Petersburg the matter of signing a new loan agreement, and, apparently, soon theories will already be circulated about it on the Armenia agenda.

“It is already known that Pashinyan discussed with RF President Vladimir Putin also the matter of the tariff of the [Russian natural] gas being provided [to Armenia] under the Armenian-Russian [natural] gas contract. However, according to our Moscow source, there was no certainty again, leaving the topic to the visit Putin will pay to Armenia in fall,” Past wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
14th session of Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation held
The participants of the 14th session of the Commission discussed issues related to...
 Armenia President hosts Special Representative of Russia President
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on...
 Armenia has sufficient amount of Iskander missiles, PM says
But we hope to still get something else…
 Armenian PM discusses natural gas price with Russian leader
“This is indeed a very important issue for our relations…
Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan have not discussed Karabakh conflict
The Russian President and the Armenian Prime Minister had met on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia…
 Armenia PM Spokesperson: NK conflict touched upon during Pashinyan-Putin meeting
According to Karapetyan, the meeting was held in a very friendly atmosphere...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos