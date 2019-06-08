Armenian Summit of Minds kicks off in Dilijan, PM and President are in attendance

The Armenian Summit of Minds has gotten underway Saturday in Dilijan, Armenia, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, and Central Bank Governor Arthur Javadyan also are in attendance to this event.
The Summit of Minds, which is annually convened in Chamonix, France, is held in Armenia for the first time, and it has taken on the name: Armenian Summit of Minds.
This year’s event has brought together more than two hundred Armenian and foreign former and serving statesmen, political figures, well-known analytical centers, representatives of world-renowned high-tech companies, scientists, analysts, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.
An exclusive agreement on holding this event in Armenia was reached in September 2018, when President Armen Sarkissian was the keynote speaker at last year’s Summit of Minds in Chamonix.