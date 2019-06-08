Ex-mayor resigns from Glendale City Council, he will hold high-ranking position in Armenia government

Glendale City Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan on Friday submitted a letter resigning his position on Glendale City Council effective immediately. He confirmed that he will be accepting a high-ranking position in the government of Armenia, Asbarez reported.

Sources suggest that Sinanyan will be appointed to the newly-created position of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs.

Sinanyan was first elected to the City Council of Glendale, California USA, in 2013 and reelected to a second term in 2017. During his time on the City Council he has served as the City’s Mayor twice (2014-2015 and 2018-2019).

He is currently serving as the President of the Hollywood Burbank Airport Authority.