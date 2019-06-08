News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 08
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Ex-mayor resigns from Glendale City Council, he will hold high-ranking position in Armenia government
Ex-mayor resigns from Glendale City Council, he will hold high-ranking position in Armenia government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Glendale City Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan on Friday submitted a letter resigning his position on Glendale City Council effective immediately. He confirmed that he will be accepting a high-ranking position in the government of Armenia, Asbarez reported.

Sources suggest that Sinanyan will be appointed to the newly-created position of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs.

Sinanyan was first elected to the City Council of Glendale, California USA, in 2013 and reelected to a second term in 2017. During his time on the City Council he has served as the City’s Mayor twice (2014-2015 and 2018-2019).

He is currently serving as the President of the Hollywood Burbank Airport Authority.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP on Justice Minister's resignation
When asked what the concerns were about, Makunts said...
 Armenia ex-ruling party: No political agenda during Sargsyan-Kocharyan meeting
According to Ashtoyan, it was simply a humanly and...
 Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan announces his resignation
“I am grateful to the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for suggesting my candidacy in the post…
 Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party will be against vetting
This will give the authorities an occasion to start a new wave of repressions against the PAP leader…
 PM: Some circles are conducting hybrid war against Armenia
This is truly a national security issue…
 Armenia PM: Preaching of democracy is biggest threat to democracy, human rights, lawfulness
Some circles have decided to carry out in the Republic of Armenia a preaching of violence and political legitimation of violence…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos