Saturday
June 08
Saturday
June 08
ՀայEngРусTür
President: Armenia attaches importance to development, expansion of cooperation with UK
President: Armenia attaches importance to development, expansion of cooperation with UK
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of the Queen’s Birthday, the National Day of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The congratulatory message says, in particular, that Armenia attaches importance to the continued development and expansion of multifaceted cooperation with the United Kingdom, and it stands ready to take steps to enrich the agenda of bilateral relations with new programs and initiatives.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
