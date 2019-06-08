Armenia deputy PM, Singapore minister of state discuss new opportunities for cooperation

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Friday met with Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry of Singapore.
The main topic of the meeting was the negotiations on a free-trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union countries—Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—and Singapore, and which the interlocutors considered as constructive. Also, the Armenian deputy PM and the Singaporean minister of state stressed that they will do their utmost to conclude these negotiations as soon as possible. In addition, they noted that that the signing of this agreement will give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations, too.
Separately, they discussed new opportunities for Armenia-Singapore cooperation, as well.
Grigoryan presented the priorities of the Armenian government’s program and the logic of the expected reforms in the country. Furthermore, he underscored the exchange of knowhow and expansion of relations with Singapore—and exemplary country from the viewpoint of reforms.