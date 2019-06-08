News
Karabakh MPs head to South Ossetia to monitor parliament election as observers
Karabakh MPs head to South Ossetia to monitor parliament election as observers
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) MPs Artur Tovmasyan and Erik Harutyunyan are in South Ossetia since Thursday. The lawmakers on Sunday will carry out an observation mission during the parliamentary election in South Ossetia.

The Artsakh deputies on Friday met with Dmitrii Medoev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Ossetia.

The South Ossetia FM stressed the role of international observers in parliamentary elections. The Artsakh delegation members, in turn, expressed the hope that the forthcoming parliamentary election in South Ossetia will be held at a high level and in compliance with international requirements.

Also, the interlocutors conferred on matters of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
