Major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat; 1 dead, 4 injured

One person has died and four others are injured after a major road accident Saturday, in Ararat Province of Armenia.

Three vehicles collided on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway, at around 2:05pm.

According to shamshyan.com, five people were injured, and people in the area were the first to come to their assistance.

Subsequently, doctors from the Masis town hospital had the injured transferred to a medical center in capital city Yerevan. Sometime thereafter, this hospital reported that one of the injured had died without regaining consciousness.

One of the cars involved had turned sideways as a result the collision.