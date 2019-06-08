News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 08
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat; 1 dead, 4 injured
Major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat; 1 dead, 4 injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died and four others are injured after a major road accident Saturday, in Ararat Province of Armenia.

Three vehicles collided on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway, at around 2:05pm.

According to shamshyan.com, five people were injured, and people in the area were the first to come to their assistance.

Subsequently, doctors from the Masis town hospital had the injured transferred to a medical center in capital city Yerevan. Sometime thereafter, this hospital reported that one of the injured had died without regaining consciousness.

One of the cars involved had turned sideways as a result the collision.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
8-month-old boy dies from electric shock in Armenia
He was brought to hospital already dead…
 Three more detained in connection with murder of Russia former special forces’ soldier
The four that have already been taken into custody are Armenians…
 ECtHR rules interim decision on Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s case
A few months ago they appealed to the ECHR on the fact of torture, and the European Court ruled a decision…
 Australia seizes drugs worth about $900m
A total of 1,759 tons of the drug in a form known as crystalline methamphetamine or ice and 37 kilograms were seized in a recent supply…
 Doctor: Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is in critical condition
Artak Manukyan noted that the prison hospital does not have the necessary equipment for such severe cases…
Prosecutor’s office transfers ex-MP’s attorneys’ application to Special Investigation Service
Manvel Grigoryan’s lawyers submitted a statement about the crime amid the ban on a meeting with a defendant…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos