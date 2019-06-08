Armenia official: Government aims to increase share of recycled energy

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is participating in the Armenian Summit of Minds which Armenia’s Dilijan city is hosting, on Saturday met with executive director Yousef Ahmed Baselaib of Masdar City eco city of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The interlocutors discussed opportunities for the development of cooperation in high tech and recycled energy, the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Baselaib informed the Armenian deputy PM about their intention to implement respective projects in Armenia. Avinyan, for his part noted, in particular, that the Armenian government aims to increase the share of recycled energy and is ready to assist in the making of foreign investments in this regard.
Also, the Armenian deputy PM met with Rémi Paul, Vice-President & Country Director - Russia of Thales Group technology company of France. They reflected on the implementation of investment programs by this company in the high-tech industry.