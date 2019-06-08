News
News
Ex-US national security adviser: We should be more appreciative to Armenia than we have been
Ex-US national security adviser: We should be more appreciative to Armenia than we have been
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is surrounded by complex neighborhood, and each one has a separate set of challenges, former U.S. National Security Advisor James Jones told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He believes the United States have to engage with countries like Armenia with exchange programs and trade and pointed to the importance of interacting with the private sector in the regions like Eurasia, and Armenia, in particular.

“Trade is what changes people’s life and gives people hope,” Jones said.

James Jones, who is a retired United States Marine Corps general, added that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has a very good reputation in the United States.

“In principle I consider Armenia to be a friendly country. Armenia has supported NATO as a partner nation, we should be more appreciative than we have been,” Jones said.

Speaking about the U.S. foreign policy, former national security adviser emphasized importance of keeping friends and making more friends.

“But, I think it will be useful for our government to communicate in a more acceptable manner, more diplomatically on some issues,” he added.

At the same time, Jones believes that despite politeness during the conferences and various events, one case see the return of great power competition, and something voiced during the public events differs from what actually is going on in the level of Chinese, American and Russian governments.
