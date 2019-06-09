News
Fire breaks out in one of buildings of Haghpat monastery complex (PHOTO)
Fire breaks out in one of buildings of Haghpat monastery complex (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The fire and rescue teams of Odzun and Tumanyan departments in Armenia’s Lori province were fighting fire that broke out in one of the buildings of the Haghpat monastery complex in Haghpat village of Tumanyan district.

According to Shamshyan.com, a few hours ago, the emergency operations center received a fire alert on Saturday. Firefighters and citizens managed to prevent the spread of fire, but the entire monastic structure burned to the ground.

According to the source, the staff of Alaverdi mayor’s office also helped the firefighters.
Հայերեն and Русский
