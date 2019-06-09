Russian prosecutors checking possibility of ex-MP’s extradition to Armenia

Russian prosecutor general’s office responded to an enquiry by Armenia-based Azatutyun in connection with extradition of former MP Mihran Poghosyan who is charged in Armenia with involvement in an offshore scandal and money laundering.
The prosecutors said they had received the request from the Armenian colleagues in connection with extradition and bringing him to justice. The prosecutors are checking the possibility of extradition.
As reported earlier, Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders former head Mihran Poghosyan was detained in Russia, and he sought political asylum from this country. Ex-official was granted right to temporary residence in Russia.