Giant defense corporation to appear in US

One of the largest defense and aerospace enterprises in the US, United Technologies and Raytheon are negotiating the merger, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The total value of the company can reach about $ 166 billion.
According to Forbes, Raytheon’s capitalization in 2019 reached $ 51.1 billion. The company employs 67 thousand people. Raytheon ranks 304 in the list of the world's largest companies according to the magazine, and 89 in the list of US public companies in 2018. This company is in the "big three" manufacturers of weapons and military equipment for the US Army along with Boeing and Lockheed Martin. For example, the company manufactures Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit bombers, AGM-88 HARM and BGM-109 Tomahawk missiles.
The capitalization of United Technologies is twice as much - $ 118.1 billion. The number of employees is 240 thousand. It ranks 78 in the list of the world's largest companies. In the US in 2018, it took 34th place. The company includes such manufacturers as Pratt & Whitney (turbojet engines for military aircraft and civil aircraft), the world's largest manufacturer of elevators, Otis escalators, one of the leading manufacturers of climate systems Carrier Corporation.
The exact terms of the deal are not yet known. According to the WSJ, with a high degree of probability most of the shares will belong to the shareholders of the larger United Technologies. The new enterprise will become the world's second-largest aerospace and defense company in terms of sales after Boeing. Its annual income could amount to over $ 70 billion. The head of the combined company should be Greg Hayes, chair of the board of United Technologies. The chair of the board of directors and chief executive officer Raytheon Thomas Kennedy will take the post of chair of the board.