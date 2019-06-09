China warns US policy support is fraught with consequences

The State Development and Reform Committee of China has warned a number of global technology companies that if they strictly adhere to US policy regarding trade relations with China, they may face certain consequences, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The agency on Tuesday and Wednesday invited representatives of over 10 companies and explained the Chinese policies and intentions in response to restrictions on China’s supply of advanced US technologies introduced by President Donald Trump within the 'trade war’ unleashed by him.
The companies include Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., ARM Holdings PLC and SK Hynix Inc., Microsoft Corp., South Korean Samsung Electronics Co., computer manufacturer Dell Technologies Inc., Finnish electronic company Nokia Corp. ., said the source of the publication.
Earlier, Trump blacklisted Chinese Huawei, banning the sale of technology and components to it without a license from the US Treasury Department.
China, in its turn, has compiled its “list of unreliable legal entities” from foreign companies that have stopped deliveries to China or have taken other actions detrimental to the interests of Chinese manufacturers.