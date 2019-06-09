Hillary Clinton's brother passes away

The brother of the former US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Tony Rodham died aged 65, The Guardian reported.
“We lost my brother Tony last night,” Clinton wrote. “It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter.”
Tony Rodham worked as a security guard in prison, an insurance agent, a private detective, and also engaged in business. He was on the staff of the National Committee of the Democratic Party under US President Bill Clinton.