Nazarbayev, Tokayev vote in Kazakh presidential elections

The first Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, voted in a presidential election in a polling station in the local Schoolchildren’s Palace, Armenian News- NEWS.am correspondent reports from Kazakhstan.
Nazarbayev noted that today the people of Kazakhstan are choosing their future and destiny.
According to him, with new generations with new thoughts, Kazakhstan will reach new heights.
“My decision to suspend authority was approved worldwide. I received letters and calls from many leaders of states who believe that Kazakhstan did the right thing, in a democratic way, quietly, without perturbations, conducts the transit of power. And today, all the people in 10 thousand polling stations in Kazakhstan vote for the choice of a new president,” he noted.
The current president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted today is “a historic day”. He noted that the peculiarity of the current election campaign is that seven candidates took part in it. At the same time, all the candidates during the campaign showed a high political culture, due to which they managed to avoid indiscriminate accusations against each other.
“The election campaign was fairly democratic,” he noted.
Today, early presidential elections kicked off in Kazakhstan. The other people running are Jambyl Ahmetbekov and Dania Yespayeva, members of the national Parliament, journalist Amirjan Qosanov, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Chairman of the Board of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center, trade unionist Amangeldy Taspikhov and Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel.