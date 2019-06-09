All Kazakh presidential candidates vote (PHOTOS)

Voter turnout in the early presidential elections of Kazakhstan as of 12:00 local time was 35.1%, the Central Election Commission of the Republic reported.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent from Kazakhstan, all the presidential candidates have already voted.
Today, early presidential elections kicked off in Kazakhstan. The other people running are Jambyl Ahmetbekov and Dania Yespayeva, members of the national Parliament, journalist Amirjan Qosanov, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Chairman of the Board of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center, trade unionist Amangeldy Taspikhov and Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel.