CIA ex-head: US is stumped by its policy towards Iran

The US is at an impasse over its Iran policy, putting pressure on Tehran because of the false belief that Iran will change, the former CIA head John Brennan said in an interview to Irish Times.
“By reneging on the Iran nuclear deal, by designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization, by tightening sanctions on Iran and forcing European parties to the agreement to renege on their obligations, the perception in Iran is that the Trump administration ultimately wants to overthrow the regime,” Tasnim reported quoting Brennan.
Since Trump took office in 2017, he has taken a more aggressive stance against Iran. One and a half years after his election, he unilaterally withdrew from the international nuclear deal with Iran, and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran as well as put pressure on the other parties to the deal, including European states, demanding that they also abandon the deal.