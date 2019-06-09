Iran urges Europe to normalize economic relations

European countries and the other parties to the nuclear deal are obliged to normalize economic relations with Iran, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.
According to him, the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran, as well as the visits of President Hassan Rouhani to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will provide the Iran an excellent opportunity to determine its policy, discuss future plans and find a solution to counter the destructive policies aimed at the whole world, Reuters reported.
“Europeans are not in a position to criticize Iran for issues outside the JCPOA. The Europeans and other signatories of the JCPOA should normalize economic ties with Iran...We will halt our commitments or will take action in accordance with their measures,” he said.
In May, Iran announced it would suspend the fulfillment of obligations under the deal, giving the remaining parties 60 days to fulfill their obligations, especially those related to Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors.