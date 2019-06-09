News
Turnout in snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan is 65.9%
Turnout in snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan is 65.9%
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Turnout in the snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan on the situation at 16:00 local time was 65.9%, according to the Central Election Commission of the Republic (PHOTO-REPORT). 

Voting at the snap presidential elections will last until 8:00pm local time.

The other people running are Jambyl Ahmetbekov and Dania Yespayeva, members of the national Parliament, journalist Amirjan Qosanov, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Chairman of the Board of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center, trade unionist Amangeldy Taspikhov and Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
