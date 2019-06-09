News
Sunday
June 09
Turnout at Kazakh snap presidential elections is 77%
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Turnout at the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan shortly before the closure of polling stations is 77% of the total number of voters.

The country's interim president, 66-year-old Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to win over his six little-known rivals on Sunday. People running are also Jambyl Ahmetbekov and Dania Yespayeva, members of the national Parliament, journalist Amirjan Qosanov, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Chairman of the Board of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center, trade unionist Amangeldy Taspikhov and Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
