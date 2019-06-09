Bus with Korean tourists crashes into truck in Armenia

There was a major accident in the Armenian Kotayk region: a tourist bus collided with a truck, shamshyan.com reported.
According to the source, the accident occurred near the Armenian Garni village on Sunday. As a result of the accident, the truck drove off the road and crashed into the garden of one of the residents. The driver was taken to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center in Yerevan.
There were Korean citizens in the bus. According to the source, 15 Korean tourists sought medical care at University Hospital No. 1.
Materials are being prepared in this regard.