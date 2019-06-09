News
Kazakh CEC starts votes counting
At the snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan, 77.4% voted in Kazakhstan snap presidential elections, CEC noted.

The CEC began counting votes. Preliminary results will be announced at midnight, June 10.

The country's interim president, 66-year-old Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to win over his six little-known rivals on Sunday. People running are also Jambyl Ahmetbekov and Dania Yespayeva, members of the national Parliament, journalist Amirjan Qosanov, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Chairman of the Board of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center, trade unionist Amangeldy Taspikhov and Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel.
