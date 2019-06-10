Incumbent Tokayev makes first announcement after issuing of Kazakhstan presidential election exit poll results

Incumbent President and presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday made his first announcement after the publicizing of the results of the exit poll in Sunday’s presidential election in Kazakhstan, NUR.KZ reported citing his official website.
Speaking before supporters, he thanked members of his public election headquarters, activists, and supporters for their work during the election campaign season.
Tokayev added that First President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan has created a strong multinational country that is known all over the world.
According to the exit poll results, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won Sunday’s presidential election by garnering more than 70 percent of the votes.