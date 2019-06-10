News
Tokayev wins: Kazakh CEC announces preliminary election results
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Kazakh Central Election Commission announced the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, which were held on the eve of June 9, NUR.KZ reported.

According to preliminary data voiced by CEC deputy chair Konstantin Petrov, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has 70.76% of the vote. That is, 6 504 054 Kazakhstan people cast their vote for him.

Amirjan Qosanov: 16.02% of votes, (1 472 733 votes)

Zhambyl Akhmetbekov: 1.82 (167,249 votes).

Denmark Espaeva: 5.2% (470,153 votes).

Toleutai Rakhimbekov: 3.2% (294,271 votes).

Amangeldy Taspikhov: 2.07% (190,304 votes).

Sadybek Tugel: 0.92% (84,348 votes).
