UK signs new deal on free trade with South Korea after Brexit

The UK and South Korea have signed a preliminary deal on free trade, aimed at preserving the existing trade deal between the countries after the Brexit, BBC reported.
The document was signed by the International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and his South Korean counterpart Yoo Myung-hee in Seoul.
According to this preliminary document, the UK will retain its position in the Asian market after Brexit.
The agreement also includes the export by South Korea of British cars and parts. The Asian state mainly exports UK cars and ships, and also imports crude oil and automobiles into the country.