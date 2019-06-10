Armenia parliament committees’ continue debates on 2018 State Budget performance reports

YEREVAN. – The preliminary discussions on the reports of the execution of the 2018 State Budget have resumed Monday at the standing committees of the National Assembly of Armenia.
At the first discussions last week, the main macroeconomic indicators for 2018, the formation of budget revenues, tax and customs policies, as well as the budget expenditures and deficits were presented.
Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan—whose letter of resignation has not been approved yet, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Special Investigation Service Head Sasun Khachatryan, Investigative Committee Chairman Hayk Grigoryan, Central Electoral Commission Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan, and several other officials will deliver respective reports on Monday.