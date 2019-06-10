Presidential administration: 6,744 people were granted Armenia citizenship in 2018

YEREVAN. – By the 2018 State Budget, the verified plan of the presidential administration has totaled 2.38bn drams, of which 1.7bn drams were spent, which makes up 83.39 percent of the verified budget. Emil Tarasyan Chief of the Presidential Administration of Armenia, on Monday stated this at the 2018 State Budget performance debates during the joint respective meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committees on State and Legal Affairs, and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.
In his words, in 2018, the President of Armenia ratified 523 laws passed by the parliament, signed—by the government’s proposal—47 international treaties, and granted Armenian citizenship to 6,744 persons.
Also, Tarasyan presented, in detail, how much money was saved on expenditures, as well as the programs which the presidential administration has implemented.
“Aside from official meetings, there were also meetings—on the initiative of the President—with heads and officials of international organizations,” the presidential administration chief added, in particular. “And agreements have been reached on implementing projects in the Republic of Armenia.”