Pashinyan: Corruption in Armenia uprooted
Pashinyan: Corruption in Armenia uprooted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Corruption in Armenia hasb been uprooted since the revolution in Armenia, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Monday during the Armenian-Italian business forum.

According to him, corruption eradicated at the political level. This means that big business continues to retain its power, but there is no longer an exclusive position and its influence on political processes.

“Big business did not stop its activities; property redistribution was also not carried out. The uniqueness of the Armenian revolution is that after serious political events no economic upheavals or recessions were recorded. Moreover, the economic growth since the revolution is 7.1%, and in April - 9.2%,” the prime minister noted.

According to him, technologies, tourism, agriculture are the top priorities in Armenian economy that need to reach a new level.

“Agriculture should preserve a high level of ecological quality of production and innovation should be implemented also,” the prime minister added.

According to PM, new opportunities are created in Armenia when everyone can realize their abilities to become rich. Pashinyan also highlighted the importance of the reform of the judicial system, which will be a guarantee for investors.

The Armenian-Italian business forum is held in Yerevan on Mondaym, June 10, under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in Armenia.
