Armenia PM: Democracy has prevailed in Abovyan

YEREVAN. – Democracy has prevailed in Abovyan. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday told this to reporters, commenting on Sunday’s mayoral election in Abovyan city and the fact that the ruling Civil Contract party candidate has lost in this vote.

“Elections have taken place in Abovyan and democracy has prevailed; it’s the most important thing,” Pashinyan said. “As for the defeat of the Civil Contract’s candidate, we have made the revolution just for that reason that the authorities’ candidates win in some places and the authorities’ candidates lose in some places.

“The Republic of Armenia once again recorded that it’s a democratic country where citizens have the right to make their choice, and the authorities don’t apply any unlawful resources to achieve their candidate’s victory.”

And asked whether the ruling party candidate’s defeat in Abovyan has had a negative impact on the standing of the incumbent Armenian authorities, Pashinyan recalled that their candidate was defeated in Kapan city two months after the revolution, and added that the current realities should not be “measured” in accordance with the previous “measurements.”

“Regardless of whether or not the authorities’ candidate will prevail in the elections, the revolution prevails and the people prevail,” Pashinyan added.

According to the preliminary results of Sunday’s mayoral elections in Abovyan city, incumbent Vahagn Gevorgyan has been reelected. He received 8,453 votes from among the five mayoral candidates, whereas his main challenger, ruling Civil Contract party candidate Grigor Gulyan, garnered 8,058 votes.