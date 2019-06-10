Economy Minister: Production of Italian ceramic products will start in Armenia in 2-3 months

YEREVAN. – Production of Italian ceramic products will start in Armenia, in two to three months. Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan on Monday stated this at the Armenian-Italian business forum, which is held in capital city Yerevan.
In his words, respective negotiations are held for the past several months—and by way of the Italian ambassador—on the implementation of this project by an Italian company.
“The given company will probably have markets in Europe and the United States,” Khachatryan said. “The equipment has already been imported to Armenia. The [company] employees, who will engage in on-site training of staff, are also in the republic.”
The minister added that such business forums enable to discuss the programs that can be implemented in Armenia, to ensure profit for Italian businesses, and to create additional opportunities for improving the welfare of the Armenian people.
Khachatryan said these are examples showing that Armenia is a place where successful projects can be implemented.
“We have good [such] examples from the past,” the minister added, in particular. “For example, the implementation of a major urban development project by Italian companies.”