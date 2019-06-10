News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
MP: Common markets in territory of EEU member states not formed yet
MP: Common markets in territory of EEU member states not formed yet
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Common markets in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union member states have not yet been formed, said the head of the standing parliamentary committee on Eurasian and regional integration, Prosperous Armenia party MP, Mikael Melkumyan during the parliamentary hearings on Monday.

According to him, they are aimed at the implementation of this idea.

“There are certain agreements on this issue, but this process can be implemented at a faster pace,” said Melkumyan.

The deputy noted that the harmonization of laws in the EEU member countries is proceeding slowly, adding that he personally sent a letter to the Prime Minister with a request to create an EEU Parliamentary Assembly, which will have to deal with the harmonization of laws.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian envoy: Armenian parliament is serous about Eurasian integration
“I really liked that already at this stage they invited a wide range of experts…
MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia
hanks to Armenia, the EEU was able to accelerate the development of its foreign economic component
 Armenia FM: Eurasian Economic Union has proved its being established
It comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Economy Ministry: Armenian-EEU trade turnover grows annually by almost 34%
“The mainly consumer goods were exported…
 Armenia Parliament committee head: Iran ratified FTA with EEU
“We hope that in three years we will move to a full and final free trade regime…
 Armenia PM: EAEU membership does not contradict development of relations with Greater Eurasia
Especially since some other countries combine the both of them…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos