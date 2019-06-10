MP: Common markets in territory of EEU member states not formed yet

Common markets in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union member states have not yet been formed, said the head of the standing parliamentary committee on Eurasian and regional integration, Prosperous Armenia party MP, Mikael Melkumyan during the parliamentary hearings on Monday.

According to him, they are aimed at the implementation of this idea.

“There are certain agreements on this issue, but this process can be implemented at a faster pace,” said Melkumyan.

The deputy noted that the harmonization of laws in the EEU member countries is proceeding slowly, adding that he personally sent a letter to the Prime Minister with a request to create an EEU Parliamentary Assembly, which will have to deal with the harmonization of laws.