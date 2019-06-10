Economy Ministry: Armenian-EEU trade turnover grows annually by almost 34%

Since 2015, when Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union, the trade turnover between it and the other member states has grown by an average of 34% annually, said Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan on Monday at the parliamentary hearings.

According to him, during the reporting period, exports from Armenia to the EEU countries doubled. Only in 2018, exports from Armenia increased by 20.7%.

“The mainly consumer goods were exported. Mining raw materials in the total export volume has a very small share - 1.1%. This means that Armenian-made goods are competitive and in demand,” the minister noted.

According to Khachatryan, the creation of common markets for key products until 2025 is a priority for the EEU.