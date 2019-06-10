News
Monday
June 10
PM: Armenian revolution held without external intervention
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The revolution in Armenia took place without external intervention, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday at the Armenian-Italian business forum.

According to him, last year there were dramatic political changes in Armenia, but without violence and without external interference.

“An unprecedented event happened in the country - the velvet revolution, when democracy in Armenia won without violence. It is also important that all this happened without the participation of any external forces,” he said.
