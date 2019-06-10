Armenia FM: Eurasian Economic Union has proved its being established

YEREVAN. – In the past years, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has proved its being established, by recording positive dynamics, and with key economic indicators. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday noted this at the parliamentary hearings, entitled “Year of Armenia Chairmanship at EAEU: Challenges and Opportunities.”

In his words, important decisions have been made in numerous domains.

“In 2018, a convincing increase has been recorded in economic indices in the EAEU countries,” the minister said. “At the same time, sales in the domestic market increased by 9.2% and with third countries—by 18.8%, as compared to 2017. At the same time, exports increased by 26.8%.”

Mnatsakanyan stated that, furthermore, Armenia has been given the opportunity not only to have a bearing on the formation of the agenda within the EAEU agencies, but also to promote its own priorities there, demonstrating a considerable proactiveness.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.