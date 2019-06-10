News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia FM: Eurasian Economic Union has proved its being established
Armenia FM: Eurasian Economic Union has proved its being established
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – In the past years, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has proved its being established, by recording positive dynamics, and with key economic indicators. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday noted this at the parliamentary hearings, entitled “Year of Armenia Chairmanship at EAEU: Challenges and Opportunities.”

In his words, important decisions have been made in numerous domains.

“In 2018, a convincing increase has been recorded in economic indices in the EAEU countries,” the minister said. “At the same time, sales in the domestic market increased by 9.2% and with third countries—by 18.8%, as compared to 2017. At the same time, exports increased by 26.8%.”

Mnatsakanyan stated that, furthermore, Armenia has been given the opportunity not only to have a bearing on the formation of the agenda within the EAEU agencies, but also to promote its own priorities there, demonstrating a considerable proactiveness.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian envoy: Armenian parliament is serous about Eurasian integration
“I really liked that already at this stage they invited a wide range of experts…
MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia
hanks to Armenia, the EEU was able to accelerate the development of its foreign economic component
 Economy Ministry: Armenian-EEU trade turnover grows annually by almost 34%
“The mainly consumer goods were exported…
 MP: Common markets in territory of EEU member states not formed yet
The deputy noted that the harmonization of laws in the EEU member countries is proceeding slowly…
Armenia Parliament committee head: Iran ratified FTA with EEU
“We hope that in three years we will move to a full and final free trade regime…
 Armenia PM: EAEU membership does not contradict development of relations with Greater Eurasia
Especially since some other countries combine the both of them…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos