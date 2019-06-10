News
News
Armenia Deputy PM on talks over natural gas price
Armenia Deputy PM on talks over natural gas price
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


It is a rather complicated issue, and there are many components that are significant for the establishing the final natural gas price. This is what Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the possible changes to the natural gas tariff in Armenia and the talks with Russia over the changes.

“The matter is discussed during every meeting, but I can’t say there are final agreements. We’re holding talks over the establishment of a tariff by Gazprom Armenia and the price on the border. We hope we can maintain the natural gas tariff,” he said.

When asked if it will be possible to cut the expenditures of Gazprom Armenia and not raise the natural gas tariff, the Deputy Prime Minister said the following: “We have initially agreed on many expenditures and need to reduce them at the expense of optimization of the company.”

When asked if the natural gas tariff was maintained due to the layoffs of employees of Gazprom Armenia, he said he doesn’t see any direct relationship between layoffs and the fact that the natural gas tariff remains unchanged.
