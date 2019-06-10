Armenia Special Investigation Service: Service has principle to not give information regarding March 1, 2008 events

Not reporting on who was interviewed or interrogated and what questions were asked in the case of the events of March 1, 2008 is the principle of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia. This is what Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan told journalists at the National Assembly today, responding to the question if leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has been interviewed within the scope of the case of the events of March 1, 2008.

Sasun Khachatryan didn’t wish to comment on the statement by member of the former fact-finding group for the case of the events of March 1, 2008 Seda Safaryan that there is sufficient evidence that Gagik Tsarukyan and Samvel Aleksanyan provided servicemen with food during the events of March 1, and he didn’t answer the question about sufficient evidence.

“The criminal case in regard to the four accused-on-trial is in the court proceedings, the Special Investigation Service has no function in regard to this at the moment, and I don’t think it’s right for me to say or do something that prosecutors, attorneys, injured parties and the court have to say or do,” he said.