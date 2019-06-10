News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia Special Investigation Service: Service has principle to not give information regarding March 1, 2008 events
Armenia Special Investigation Service: Service has principle to not give information regarding March 1, 2008 events
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Not reporting on who was interviewed or interrogated and what questions were asked in the case of the events of March 1, 2008 is the principle of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia. This is what Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan told journalists at the National Assembly today, responding to the question if leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has been interviewed within the scope of the case of the events of March 1, 2008.

Sasun Khachatryan didn’t wish to comment on the statement by member of the former fact-finding group for the case of the events of March 1, 2008 Seda Safaryan that there is sufficient evidence that Gagik Tsarukyan and Samvel Aleksanyan provided servicemen with food during the events of March 1, and he didn’t answer the question about sufficient evidence.

“The criminal case in regard to the four accused-on-trial is in the court proceedings, the Special Investigation Service has no function in regard to this at the moment, and I don’t think it’s right for me to say or do something that prosecutors, attorneys, injured parties and the court have to say or do,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM Chief of Staff on justice minister's resignation
Aghajanyan noted that he has no information that Artak Zeynalyan was...
 Armenia PM: Democracy has prevailed in Abovyan
Pashinyan commented on the ruling party candidate’s defeat in Sunday’s mayoral election in this city…
 Pashinyan: Corruption in Armenia uprooted
Technologies, tourism, agriculture are the top priorities in Armenian economy that need to reach a new level…
 Mayor of Armenia’s Abovyan is reelected
The Central Electoral Commission has issued the preliminary results of Sunday’s voting in the city…
 Ex-mayor resigns from Glendale City Council, he will hold high-ranking position in Armenia government
Sources suggest that Zareh Sinanyan will be appointed to the newly-created position of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs…
 Armenia MP on Justice Minister's resignation
When asked what the concerns were about, Makunts said...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos