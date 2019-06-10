MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia

Thanks to Armenia, the Eurasian Economic Union was able to accelerate the development of its foreign economic component, said Armenian MFA Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday at the Armenian Parliament.
According to him, economic and political ties between Armenia and Iran created conditions and opportunities for advancing the interests of the Union in the Middle East region.
It will reduce or completely abolish customs tariffs on the importation of many goods, which, in turn, will significantly contribute to the growth of trade, he added.