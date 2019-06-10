News
MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia
MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Thanks to Armenia, the Eurasian Economic Union was able to accelerate the development of its foreign economic component, said Armenian MFA Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday at the Armenian Parliament.

According to him, economic and political ties between Armenia and Iran created conditions and opportunities for advancing the interests of the Union in the Middle East region.

It will reduce or completely abolish customs tariffs on the importation of many goods, which, in turn, will significantly contribute to the growth of trade, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
